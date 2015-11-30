Nursultan Nazarbayev charges Government to develop new Employment Roadmap

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has instructed the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to develop new Employment Roadmap by the end of Q1 2016.

