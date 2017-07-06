EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:57, 06 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev comments on initiative to name Astana International Airport after him

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State commented on the initiative of renaming the Astana airport in honor of the President in his interview with the Rossiya 24 correspondent.

    - It's not my initiative and I'm always against it. Things like that arise constantly. It must be that people appreciate, and I am grateful for that, for them noticing the work done, Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

    - Any politician, head of state should go down in history for what they done. This is not our generation's issue but future generations'. Because face to face you can't see the features. I often reminisce the saying by Marcus Aurelius, great philosopher and Roman emperor, who when asked "Why you still do not have a monument?", said "I do not want people asking to whom is this monument. Let them ask why he still doesn't have a monument".

    Earlier Russian TV channel "Russia 24" aired a special program "Kazakhstan looks to the future". The film is based on the interview of the Head of the State Nursultan Nazarbayev to the channel's correspondent Robert Franzev, in which the Leader of the Nation answered questions about the history of the construction of Astana and told about the development of the green zone around the capital, outlined the goals of the country's peacekeeping mission, and also talked about the process of modernization of the country's economy and the results of the implementation of the program of industrial and infrastructural development.

     

    Tags:
    Astana President of Kazakhstan Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!