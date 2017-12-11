Nursultan Nazarbayev comments on new appointments

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing the members of the Kazakh Senate, President Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the process of modernizing the procedural framework of law enforcement activities in Kazakhstan and highlighted the need for staff changes in this respect, Kazinform refers to Akorda.

"Igor Rogov reached the retirement age. In accordance with the law, he was relieved of his post. I would like to thank him for strong performance and good work. Kairat Mami was appointed Chairman of the Constitutional Council," said the Head of State.

In view of this, Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to relieve Chairman of the Supreme Court Kairat Mami of his post and introduced Zhakip Assanov as a candidate to replace the above official.

"There is a good reason for choosing him. We are entering the next stage of the modernization of the system of courts and law enforcement coming from the adoption of a new law. Therefore, the new head of the judiciary is to ensure the effective and fast implementation of it. As a result, Kazakhstan's justice should become more progressive and fairer. I believe the candidacy of Zhakyp Assanov fully meets the highest requirements," the Head of State said.

The President of Kazakhstan underlined the personal traits and professional skills of the candidate proposed for the post of the Chairman of the Supreme Court, and also thanked Kairat Mami for his contribution to the development of the judiciary system of the country.



Besides, Nursultan Nazarbayev introduced Kairat Kozhamzharov nominated for the post of Prosecutor General for the Senate's approval.

"For many years, he had worked in the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption. He has leadership experience and work experience in the prosecutor's office. As his transfer [of Kairat Kozhamzharov] to the Prosecutor General appointment, Alik Shpekbayev was appointed Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption," the President told the MPs.

By open voting, the senators respectively decreed to relieve Kairat Miami of the post of the Supreme Court Chairman and appoint Zhakyp Assanov for that post and approved the candidacy of Kairat Kozhamzharov for the post of the Prosecutor General.

At the end, the President of Kazakhstan once again drew attention to the implementation of qualitative and timely reforms in the judicial and law enforcement systems of the country.