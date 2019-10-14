EN
    12:18, 14 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev condoles loss of lives in Japan due to Typhoon Hagibis

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a letter of condolences to the Emperor of Japan Naruhito, Kazinform reports referring to the official website of N. Nazarbayev.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev with deep sorrow perceived the news of the many victims and injuries caused by the typhoon Hagibis in Japan.

    «Sharing the bitterness of loss, I express my condolences to you, as well as to the relatives of the deceased and those who is suffering from the typhoon.

    I wish speedy recovery to the injured and reunification with their families», the message reads.

    As Kazinform previously reported, at least 35 people were killed and 100 others sustained injured after the typhoon hit Japan.

