    10:50, 18 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev condoles on death of Helmut Kohl

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan has sent a telegram of condolences to Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, on the death of Helmut Kohl, Akorda press service reported.

    With great sorrow the Head of State received the news regarding the death of the former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl.

    "Being a worthy son and patriot of his people, H. Kohl left an indelible mark in the world history as an outstanding statesman who played a major role in uniting his country and developing the European integration. H. Kohl will remain forever in the memory of the Kazakhstani people as a wise person, who made a great contribution to the establishment and strengthening of bilateral friendly relations. Sharing the grief of the loss, I express my condolences to the relatives of the deceased and to the whole nation of Germany," he says in the telegram.

    Recall that the Ex-Chancellor of Germany Helmut Kohl died on 16 June 2017 in his home town in Ludwigshafen, aged 87.

     

