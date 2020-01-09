EN
    20:00, 09 January 2020

    Nursultan Nazarbayev condoles over the death of Umirzak Aitbayev

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of condolences to the family of President of the Kazakh Tili International Association Umirzak Aitbayev, the official website of the Elbasy reads.

    The First President expressed condolences over the loss of the great scientist, academician, Umirzak Aitbayev.

    «As the President of the Kazakh Tili International Association, Umirzak Aitbayev proposed many initiatives to promote the state language development. Thanks to his active civic stand and hardworking he contributed greatly to the development of the language and Kazakh terminology, culture and spirituality of the nation. I am confident he will be always remembered,» the telegram reads.





