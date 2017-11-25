Nursultan Nazarbayev condoles with President of Egypt over terror attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his condolences to President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over the terror attack that occurred on Friday, Kazinform refers to akorda.kz.

With deep sorrow, the Head of State learned the news about the multiple people killed and injured in the terror attack in the mosque in Bir al-Abed.

"On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I extend condolences to you, and the families and friends of those killed. We express our sorrow for your grievous loss and wish a speedy recovery to those injured as a result of that tragic event. We strongly condemn all forms of extremism and international terrorism targeted against peace and security," the telegram of condolences reads.

The President emphasizes that 'Kazakhstan is always ready to continue cooperation with Egypt in the fight against present-day threats for the sake of peace and ensuring the security of our countries'.