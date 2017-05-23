Nursultan Nazarbayev condoles with Theresa May over Manchester terror attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolence to the UK Prime Minister Theresa May upon the terror attack in Manchester, Akorda press-service reports.

In his telegram the Head of the State says he was deeply saddened by the death of numerous people in the explosions occurred in Manchester Arena.

Nowadays, the spread of terrorism is the common threat for all states. Kazakhstan harshly condemns any forms of terrorism and extremism threatening the international security.

"Sharing the grief, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and my own behalf, I express my deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and to the friends and families of those killed in the tragic incident. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured", the condolence says.

As we earlier reported, according to preliminary data, there are no Kazakhstani citizens among those killed and injured in Manchester stadium explosion on May 22.

The Kazakh Embassy to the United Kingdom keeps contact with local law enforcement agencies. The Citizens of Kazakhstan have been warned about observing safety precautions. The Consular Section of the Embassy has set a hotline +44(0)7447470570 (WhatsApp).

As it became known to the Kazakh MFA, six Kazakhstani students were among the spectators at the concert. Two of them have already confirmed that they are ok and do not need any medical care. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its condolences to the families and relatives of the victims.

Recall that 20 people were killed and over 50 injured in the explosion outside the roofed stadium in Manchester. The explosion happened in the foyer near the ticket office. Several crews of bomb disposal experts are now working at the attack site. Earlier, eyewitnesses reported two loud explosions right after a concert of US singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena housing 21,000 people.