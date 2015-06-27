EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:00, 27 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev condoles with Tunisian President over terrorist attack on hotel

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has expressed his condolences to his Tunisian counterpart President Beji Gaid Essebsi over the terrorist attack on a hotel in the town of Sousse, the Akorda's press service reports.

    The telegram of condolences notes that President Nazarbayev was deeply saddened by the news of the terrorist attack that entailed loss of Tunisian citizens and nationals of other countries.

    "Kazakhstan strongly condemns international extremism and terrorism undermining peace and security in the world," the telegram reads.

    On his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, President Nazarbayev extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and people of Tunisia.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!