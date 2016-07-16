Nursultan Nazarbayev condoles with Turkish people over military coup attempt victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over death of people in the military coup attempt, Akorda press service reports.

According to the telegram, it is with deep concern the Kazakh Leader learnt about the attempt of destructive forces to perform a military coup in Turkey.



The Kazakh President expressed his deepest condolences to the families and relatives of all those dead and injured in the tragic event. "We call fraternal Turkish people to the unity and patience in the existing situation. We are confident in its soonest regulation. We have no doubt that the Turkish people headed by democratically elected leadership will worthily overcome the current challenges and will continue its confident development on the path of democracy and progress" the telegram reads.



On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and him personally, the Kazakh President expressed words of solidarity to R. Erdoğanand and stressed that he is confident in prospering future of the friendly country.

