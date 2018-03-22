Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated people of Uzbekistan on Nauryz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Samarkand where he met with his Uzbekistan colleague Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev posted the video with congratulations of President Nursultan Nazarbayev on his social network page, Kazinform reports.

"The message of congratulation from President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the people of Uzbekistan", says the caption.

"From the bottom of my heart I would to congratulate the people of Uzbekistan on today's our great common holiday - Nauryz. Nauryz came to us from the depths of the centuries. Together with independence our people celebrate this pure holiday of joy, warmth, the equinox day. The recent meeting of the leaders of the Central Asian region in Astana manifests our mutual intention to strengthen friendship and economy, help each other in all aspects. Therefore, we will stick to this line. I congratulate you, wish you strong health, success and happiness!" Nursultan Nazarbayev said addressing the people of Uzbekistan.

Today during the negotiations at Samarkand Forums Complex the two countries' leaders gave a high appraisal to the status of the relationship between the two countries and delineated further perspectives of cooperation.

During the meeting the two presidents also noted improvement of the relations among the countries of the region, especially between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan due to simplification of the border crossing procedures which opened new opportunities.

After the negotiations the presidents visited the memorial complex Khazrati Khizr where the first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov is buried. Accompanied by Shavkat Mirziyoyev Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the site of Samarkand.