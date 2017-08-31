Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Almazbek Atambayev and Kyrgyz people

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated the Head of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev, and the people of the country on the Independence Day, Kabar reports.

"As a dynamically developing country, Kyrgyzstan has become a well-established member of the international community within a short period of history," the letter reads. "I am absolutely sure that the strengthening and development of the friendly relations between our countries will continue for the good of our peoples."

The President of Kazakhstan wished sound health and achievements to Almazbek Atambayev, as well as peace and well-being to the Kyrgyz people.