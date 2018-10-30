Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Bolsonaro on being elected Brazil‘s new president

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his congratulations to Jair Bolsonaro who had been elected as Brazil's new president, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, President Nazarbayev congratulated Jair Bolsonaro on being elected Brazil's new president.



"I am confident that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Brazil will further develop for the benefit of both nations," the telegram of congratulations reads.



In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev wished his Brazilian counterpart good health and continued success in his new responsible post, and to the friendly people of Brazil - peace and prosperity.