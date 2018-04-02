EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:45, 02 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Egypt’s president on his re-election

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of congratulations to his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The Head of State congratulated Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on his re-election to the post of the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

    "This victory is another ample evidence that the nation recognizes you as a true patriot serving for the good of the state and its bright future, and also as a wise and experienced political leader capable of ensuring the unity and stable development of his country.

    I believe that under your leadership, Egypt, the ancient history of which dates back thousands of years, will soon manage to bridge over the difficulties of the transitional phase and embark upon the path of stable development.

    I hope the existing friendly relations between Astana and Cairo will continue flourishing for the benefit of our fraternal peoples," the telegram reads.


    Photo courtesy of akorda.kz

     

     

     

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Elections President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!