Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Egypt’s president on his re-election

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of congratulations to his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State congratulated Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on his re-election to the post of the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

"This victory is another ample evidence that the nation recognizes you as a true patriot serving for the good of the state and its bright future, and also as a wise and experienced political leader capable of ensuring the unity and stable development of his country.

I believe that under your leadership, Egypt, the ancient history of which dates back thousands of years, will soon manage to bridge over the difficulties of the transitional phase and embark upon the path of stable development.

I hope the existing friendly relations between Astana and Cairo will continue flourishing for the benefit of our fraternal peoples," the telegram reads.





Photo courtesy of akorda.kz