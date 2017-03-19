Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Golovkin on 37th professional win

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of the State Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin who won his 37th professional fight and retained his middleweight titles today, according to the president's Twitter account.

As a reminder, Gennady Golovkin outlasted American Daniel Jacobs in a 12-round fight at Madison Square Garden in New York. Golovkin won the fight by unanimous decision.