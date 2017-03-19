EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:25, 19 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Golovkin on 37th professional win

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of the State Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin who won his 37th professional fight and retained his middleweight titles today, according to the president's Twitter account.

    As a reminder, Gennady Golovkin outlasted American Daniel Jacobs in a 12-round fight at Madison Square Garden in New York. Golovkin won the fight by unanimous decision.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan Boxing Gennady Golovkin President Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!