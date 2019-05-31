Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates graduates of Kazakhstani universities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated the graduates of Nazarbayev University.

"Nazarbayev University is the unique project of independent Kazakhstan. It is a great honor for your parents, students and teaching staff to be here today. I would like to congratulate all of you and all the graduates of the country's universities," Nursultan Nazarbayev told the graduation ceremony at Nazarbayev University.



According to him the University has become the world-class reputable university. 988 students graduated from the University this year.



"I hope the graduates will make their contribution to the development and modernization of sovereign Kazakhstan," the Leader of the Nation added.