Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as president of Azerbaijan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State sent a congratulatory telegram to Ilham Aliyev on occasion of his re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Akorda press-service reports.

Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and of his own behalf, saying that this victory is the proof of the high support of the people of Azerbaijan of their president's political course aimed at further enhancing the well-being of the people and strengthening of the country's prestige in the international arena.

"I wish you new success in this responsible post on the path to the prosperity of fraternal Azerbaijan and successful implementation of all the plans," the Kazakh leader wrote.

He also noted Ilham Aliyev's contribution to the strengthening of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, based on strong friendship and trust.

Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed confidence that the existing strategic cooperation between the two countries will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of the two peoples.

In conclusion, the Head of State wished the fraternal people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.