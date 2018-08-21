EN
    09:00, 21 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Adha

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Adha, Akorda press service.

    The President wholeheartedly congratulated all Kazakhstanis on the Eid al-al-Adha, adding that this holy holiday calls all to peace, consent and mutual understanding, highlighting that Islam is a religion of kindness, good deeds and harmony.

    He also reminded that the Eid al-Adha is a symbol of high spiritual values that prompts humanity to mutual help and kind-heartedness.

    "Kazakhstan is a home to representatives of various ethnic groups and confessions, the Eid al-Adha contributes to strengthening our moral integrity, unity and mutual respect of people regardless their religious affinity and nationality.

    On Eid al-Adha wish you happiness, peace and wellbeing," the congratulatory message reads.

