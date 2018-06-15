Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Fitr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his greetings to all Kazakhstanis on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President wholeheartedly congratulated all Kazakhstanis on the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr, adding that the holy month of Ramadan is the symbol of spiritual renewal.



He noted that Ramadan is the time to rethink your deeds and transforms your thoughts. It is time to demonstrate mercy, kindness, openness and reconciliation.



Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded that aspiration for spiritual revival is important for all of us because this is what the modern Kazakhstani society is trying to achieve. During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslim people should do good deeds only, make their families happy and do charity, especially to the poor and needy.



"Good intentions and deeds are the foundation of our national identity which preserves the unity of our nation. On Eid al-Fitr I wish you good health, happiness, prosperity and wellbeing!," the congratulatory message reads.