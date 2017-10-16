Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates newly elected Kyrgyz president

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram congratulating Sooronbay Jeenbekov on his election as the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazinform refers to Akorda press service.

Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his confidence that Kyrgyzstan will achieve new successes under Mr. Jeenbekov's leadership.

"I believe that the relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan based on mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to develop for the benefit of our countries.

I wish you health and success during a responsible term in office, and to the brotherly Kyrgyz people - a peaceful sky and prosperity," the telegram reads.