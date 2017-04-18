Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Turkish President on referendum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of congratulations to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Akorda press-service reports.

The Head of State congratulated the President of the Republic of Turkey on the success in the nationwide constitutional referendum.

"The results of this referendum distinctly reflect your high authority among the people of Turkey and the support for your policy focused on strengthening the country's positions in the international arena. I believe that under your leadership the Republic of Turkey will remain a secular state with strong social consensus and important role in the global policy that will make a greater contribution to maintaining stability in the region. I am confident that the close cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey will be continued in a spirit of understanding for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries", he said in the telegram.

Nursultan Nazarbayev wished great success to the Turkish President in his responsible post and further development and prosperity to the fraternal people of Turkey.