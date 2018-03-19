Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on election win

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory in the Russian President elections held on March 18, 2018, Akorda tweeted on Sunday.

"Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin have had a telephone conversation. President of Kazakhstan congratulated Vladimir Putin on the victory in the election of the Russian Federation President," the message reads.

According to the preliminary data of the Russian Central Election Committee, after processing of 90% of result protocols at local election committees there appeared 76.41% of votes given to incumbent President Vladimir Putin.

Photo: 4.bp.blogspot.com