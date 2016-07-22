EN
    08:13, 22 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev decrees to give State Award for Peace and Progress of 1st President of Kazakhstan to Sultan Dzhienbayev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree on giving the State Award for Peace and Progress of the 1st President of Kazakhstan to Sultan Dzhienbayev.

    "I decree to give the State Award for Peace and Progress of the 1st President of Kazakhstan to public figure Sultan Dzhienbayev for his contribution to strengthening of public consent and interethnic harmony and strengthening of the unity of the people of Kazakhstan," the Decree reads.

    The Decree comes into force on the day of its signing by the President.

     

     

