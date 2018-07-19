Nursultan Nazarbayev: Denis Ten’s outstanding achievements glorified our country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his condolences to the family of Honored Master of Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Denis Ten who passed away at the age of 25, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Denis Yurievich Ten, a famous Kazakhstani athlete, a bronze medalist of the 2014 Winter Olympics. Please accept my condolences on this irreparable loss.

He greatly contributed to the formation and development of the national figure skating school, the promotion of Kazakhstan's sport at the highest level. His outstanding achievements glorified our country and helped popularize sport among youth.

Denis was not only a prominent athlete, whose talent was recognized and revered in many countries of the world, but also a man of marked individuality, a true patriot of Kazakhstan.

We will always cherish the memory of Denis Yurievich Ten in our hearts," the telegram reads.