EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:23, 05 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev: Developments Epoch expo unveils

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev: Developments Epoch expo has unveiled in the Nurly Zhol Boulevard in the capital of Kazakhstan.

    The photo exhibition is dated to the 30th anniversary of presidency of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Yelorda Info reports.

    Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Altai Kulginov took part in the opening ceremony.

    The exhibition features the best works of the country's artists devoted to the country's landmark events. It is open to public until early August.

    null null null null null null null null null null

    Tags:
    Astana Capital City Day First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!