Nursultan Nazarbayev did his best to revive Kazakh culture - Bozhko

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev did his best to revive the Kazakh culture, believes Deputy Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Republic of Kazakhstan Vladimir Bozhko.

In a short interview with Kazinform correspondent Bozhko praised President Nazarbayev's carefully crafted speech made at the solemn meeting dated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.



In the speech the Kazakh President mentioned the challenges Kazakhstan had faced over 25 years of its sovereignty.



According to Bozhko, President Nazarbayev's clear position always helped Kazakhstan in difficult times.



"The Head of State did his best to revive the Kazakh language and culture and history of Kazakhstan at the same time developing all cultures, traditions and customs of other ethnic groups residing in Kazakhstan," Bozhko noted.