Nursultan Nazarbayev discusses Akmola region development with governor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with akim (governor) of Akmola region Yermek Marzhikpayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the First President.

During the meeting governor Marzhikpayev told Elbasy about the current development of the region and the progress in implementation of social initiatives there.

First President Nazarbayev paid utmost attention to the problems of ensuring environmental security and protection of natural resources of the national park.

Additionally, Nursultan Nazarbayev drew attention to the problems of recruitment and employment of the youth of the region.

The sides also paid attention to the development of social and sports infrastructure, increasing revenue of the population and providing assistance to low-income citizens.

Wrapping up the meeting the First President of Kazakhstan pointed out the importance of mapping out and introducing projects in the region aimed at the development of agricultural industry.