Nursultan Nazarbayev dismisses Iogan Merkel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev relieved of duty the First Deputy Prosecutor General Iogan Merkel, Akorda press service reports.

"By order of the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Iogan Merkel was relieved of his post as the First Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to transfer to another job," the statement said.

Merkel held this post since February 2008.

Later it became known that by the Decree of the Head of State Iogan Merkel was appointed a member of the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In different years he worked as the state inspector, deputy head of the State and Law Department at the Executive Office, chairman of the Qualification Board of Justice.

He was the first Deputy Minister of Justice, head of the Department of Law enforcement and Judicial systems of the Executive Office, and s Senator of the Parliament.