Nursultan Nazarbayev, Emomali Rahmon held bilateral meeting

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Today in the framework of his official visit to Tajikistan President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a bilateral meeting with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

During the meeting Kazakh President thanked Emomali Rahmon for the invitation and hospitality and congratulated the Tajik people on the two major holidays - Independence Day and the 3000 anniversary of Hissar. "Kazakhstan and Tajikistan share traditional friendly relations based on mutual respect and trust. There are no differences in political and economic spheres of the two states. Tajikistan is a brotherly country for Kazakhstan, so we are interested in its stable development," said Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Head of State also noted that the countries adhere to uniform principles in international politics as evidenced by the close cooperation in the framework of the SCO, CSTO and CICA. In turn, the President of Tajikistan appreciated Nursultan Nazarbayev for his attention to the development of bilateral relations. President Rahmon stressed that Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit will give a new impetus to the enhancement of good-neighborly relations between the two states.