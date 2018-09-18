Nursultan Nazarbayev: epoch, personality, society exhibition unveils in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A solemn opening of the Nursultan Nazarbayev: epoch, personality, society exhibition has taken place today at the Atyrau regional decorative and applied arts museum, Kazinform reports.

Head of the Office of the President of Kazakhstan-acting director of the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan Makhmud Kassymbekov and Atyrau region Governor Nurlan Nogayev, members of the public of the region and students took part in the ceremony.





The exhibition, consisting of four parts, features more than 1,000 exponents and manuscripts, awards given in more than 50 states. All the exponents are of great historical value.



The Nursultan Nazarbayev: epoch, personality, society exhibition project started last November in Almaty, and then it was unveiled in Shymkent. More than 250,000 people visited the exhibition that was a great success in both cities.



The entry to the exhibition is free and is open to the public for two months.

