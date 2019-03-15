Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences over terror attack in New Zealand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has sent a telegram of condolence to the Governor-General of New Zealand, Patsy Reddy, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

It was with deep sorrow that the Head of State learned the news of the numerous victims of the terror attack in Christchurch.



"We strongly condemn any manifestations of terrorism and extremism directed against global security and peace. The Kazakhstan side is always ready to continue cooperation in the fight against the present day threats so that to ensure peace and security of our countries," the telegram reads.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

It is to be recalled that New Zealand police said Friday that a number of fatalities have been confirmed after shooting incidents at two mosques in Christchurch earlier in the day.