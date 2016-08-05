Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed support to legitimate government of Turkey
"We wish unity and stability to Turkish people. Therefore, I fully support the legitimate government of Turkey. I already expressed my opinion regarding the situation that happened here in July in the letter I sent to Mr. Erdogan earlier," Nursultan Nazarbayev told.
The Head of State stressed that internal stability and prosperity of Turkey was very important for Kazakhstan.
"The attempted coup was a concern for us. We cannot support such things. A lot of people lost their lives and many people were injured during that attempted coup. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and personally I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed during the coup attempt. I paid this visit to support Mr. Erdogan and Turkey," N. Nazarbayev added.