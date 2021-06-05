Nursultan Nazarbayev expresses condolences to family of Manura Akhmetova

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences to the family members and close ones of Manura Akhmetova, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

«Manura Akhmetova was an outstanding statesperson. Thanks to her goal commitment, ability and diligence she held important public offices, as well as the Minister, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Kazakh SSR. She made a great contribution to the country’s prosperity, especially to the development of social sphere, culture and arts, education,» the telegram reads.