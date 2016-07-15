Nursultan Nazarbayev extended condolences to Francois Hollande on terrorist attack in Nice

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a letter of condolence to French President Francois Hollande over the terrorist attack in French Nice, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The President noted that it was with deep regret that he heard the news about the terrorist attack in French Nice, where so many innocent people were killed and injured.

"Kazakhstan strongly condemns terrorism in any forms and believes that bloodshed cannot be justified regardless of the goals," the letter reads.

On behalf of all the people of Kazakhstan and personally Nursultan Nazarbayev extended condolences to Francois Hollande, families and friends of those killed and injured in the terrorist attack as well as to all the people of France.

The Head of State also wished speedy recovery to the injured people.