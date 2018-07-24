EN
    16:00, 24 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev extends birthday greetings to Shavkat Mirziyoyev

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan had a telephone conversation with his Uzbek Counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learned from Akorda's press service.

    In the course of the conversation, Nursultan Nazarbayev greeted Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday.

    The Head of State wished splendid health, wellbeing, and new successes to the President of Uzbekistan.

    The leaders noted with satisfaction the progressive development of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as the expansion of cooperation ties in Central Asia.

    Photo credit: akorda.kz

