    19:55, 26 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev extends condolences over death of Jacques Chirac

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of condolences to the family of the former President of France, President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France, Elbasy.kz reports.

    «He was the true patriot of his country and the outstanding politician. I would like to note his invaluable contribution to strengthening the dialogue and friendly relations between Kazakhstan and France based on mutual trust,» the message reads.

