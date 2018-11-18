EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:56, 18 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev extends condolences to Mintimer Shaimiev

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has sent a letter of condolences to the First President of the Republic of Tatarstan, Mintimer Shaimiev, the press service of Akorda informs.

    It is with deep sorrow that the Head of State learned of the death of the wife of the First President of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev.

    "I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of your wife, Sakina Shakirovna, who was your reliable support, friend, and the mother of your children. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express our sincere condolences upon your grievous loss to you and your family. I am sure that the loving memories of Sakina Shakirovna will always remain in the hearts of Tatarstanians," the telegram reads.

     

    Tags:
    Russia President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!