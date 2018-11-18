Nursultan Nazarbayev extends condolences to Mintimer Shaimiev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has sent a letter of condolences to the First President of the Republic of Tatarstan, Mintimer Shaimiev, the press service of Akorda informs.

It is with deep sorrow that the Head of State learned of the death of the wife of the First President of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of your wife, Sakina Shakirovna, who was your reliable support, friend, and the mother of your children. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express our sincere condolences upon your grievous loss to you and your family. I am sure that the loving memories of Sakina Shakirovna will always remain in the hearts of Tatarstanians," the telegram reads.