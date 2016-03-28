Nursultan Nazarbayev extends condolences to Pakistan over terrorist attack in Lahore

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain in connection with the terrorist attack in Lahore.

According to the press service of Akorda, the telegram stated that the President of Kazakhstan with deep sorrow took the sad news of the tragedy which killed and injured a large number of innocent people. Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that nobody is indifferent to the fact that most of those killed were women and children.

"Kazakhstan strongly condemns the actions of the international extremism and terrorism that threaten the security of the entire world," the telegram says.

In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf expressed condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack and wished speedy recovery to the injured.