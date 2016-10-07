Nursultan Nazarbayev extends congratulations to Vladimir Putin on his 64th birthday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin on his 64th birthday, Kazinform has learnt from Interfax.

"Vladimir Putin's colleagues from the CIS member states, namely Nursultan Nazarbayev (President of Kazakhstan), Shavkat Mirziyoyev (interim President and Prime Minister of Uzbekistan), Ilham Aliyev (President of Azerbaijan), Almazbek Atambayev (President of Kyrgyzstan), Emomali Rahmon (President of Tajikistan), were the first to extend their congratulations," Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian leader, said.



According to Peskov, the Russia President received a lot of congratulations and telephone calls from foreign leaders.