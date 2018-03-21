Nursultan Nazarbayev extends Nauryz greetings to Kazakshtanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State extended his greetings to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of Nauryz, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I extend my greetings to all Kazakhstanis on the bright holiday of Nauryz, the holiday of spring, revival, and growth. It is with pleasure and great joy that we wait for this holiday, as it is the day of the equinox, the end of winter and beginning of spring when nature is reborn. From time immemorial, our people always anticipated this holiday. They would visit each other at their homes, forgive all their grievances, plant trees, clean houses and settlements, and prepared for the summer, revival and the new year," Nursultan Nazarbayev said after attending the musical "Zhanargan zher, bak kongan nurly el" today.

The President noted throughout the years all the work was aimed at the development of Kazakhstan and today there are ambitious goals. "The world is changing very rapidly. The industry and the technology are changing, the way of life is changing, and we shouldn't stay behind. Thus, our task is to enter the 30 developed countries. This is first and foremost improving the lives of the people. Therefore, I recently announced Five Initiatives aimed at improving life (...) I want to wish all Kazakhstanis prosperity, happiness, unity, success for the sake of prosperity of our homeland," he concluded.