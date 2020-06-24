Nursultan Nazarbayev feels well - press secretary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Press Secretary of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Aidos Ukibay has tweeted an update about Nursultan Nazarbayev’s health condition, Kazinform reports.

Ukibay tweeted many people had recently inquired about Elbasy's health. According to him, Nursultan Nazarbayev feels well, follows medical advice, and continues to self-isolate.

Elbasy's press secretary also noted that Nursultan Nazarbayev could not participate in the Parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow, but watched the live coverage.

As reported on June 18, First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had tested positive for coronavirus and had to self-isolate. Elbasy keeps on working remotely.