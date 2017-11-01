EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:28, 01 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev gives award to King of Jordan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has presented the Prize for the fight against nuclear weapons to the King of Jordan, Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    null

    "In view of our state's role, I established a special prize for those who are notable for the fight against nuclear weapons. Kazakhstan has decided to award you with the first prize, and I signed the respective Decree. It is the recognition of your services and we hope that you, under the conditions of war in Syria, Iraq, will continue to play a peacekeeping role that brings nations together. In the Astana process on Syria, your country also plays a big role. For this reason, the special commission awarded this Prize to you. It is a great honor for me to present it," the President said at the meeting with the King of Jordan.

    null null 

    In turn, the leader of Jordan thanked the President and the people of Kazakhstan on behalf of his country.

    "I want to make it clear that Jordan and the entire international community know and appreciate your special role in resolving the conflicts in the world stage. In addition to setting the standards and responses to the nuclear non-proliferation challenges, you have also achieved a great success in the inter-ethnic and inter-religious accord (...) It is a great credit. We appreciate this role as you are making this world safer," he said.

    null null 

    Recall that Abdullah II of Jordan is now in Kazakhstan for an official visit. The Akorda presidential residence is currently hosting bilateral extended-format meetings.

     

    Tags:
    Middle East President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Jordan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!