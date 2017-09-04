Nursultan Nazarbayev gives grounds for new deputy PMs appointment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has explained the appointment of new deputies of the Kazakh Prime Minister, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The world situation is still troubled. The dialogue between the powers is accompanied by the sanctions policy that cannot but affect Kazakhstan. The regional conflicts are not subsiding. The destructive ideologies continue extending influence. At the same time, the total digitalization, which bears both new opportunities and risks, is gaining pace. All this means that it is not every hour but every minute that counts for the modernization time. It is a must for Kazakhstan to be in time in all these respects. Based on this, the Government's position was enhanced by the appointment of two new Deputy Prime Ministers," Nursultan Nazarbayev said in the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers.

According to the Head of State, Askar Zhumagaliyev was appointed because of the fact that the country is launching a large-scale state program "Digital Kazakhstan".

"Digital Kazakhstan, we shall move on to, is of great importance. It is what all countries are engaged in. It is the future development, workforce productivity, new technologies. And, a specific person should deal with it and report to us on behalf of the Government every day. To this position, I appointed Askar Zhumagaliyev, who holds a degree in IT and has come out to be a good manager in the positions I appointed him. He will be in charge of this area. He must have representatives in every ministry. First of all, digitalization is needed in the national companies, in manufacturing, and industry. We discussed it with him, he is ready to undertake this," the President said.

In addition, the Head of State explained why he returned to the Government Yerbolat Dossayev, who had resigned as the national economy minister last May.

"I entrust the strengthening of the macroeconomic part of the economy to Yerbolat Dossayev. There were cases. At that time, as a true man, gentleman, it was him who decided to step down from office. But it was not his fault. His experience, education, his practical work hold out the hope that as a manager, economist, financier, he will keep control over the work in terms of the economy, finance, macroeconomy of the country, as well as the social sector that consumes half of our budget. I believe it is justified. I am sure we are capable of achieving the goals set ahead of us," the President said.