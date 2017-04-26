EN
    15:31, 26 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev gives his blessing to Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergenov

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev gave his blessing to Dimash Kudaibergenov ahead of the 25th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana on Wednesday. The jubilee session of the People's Assembly is themed "Stability, unity, accord is the fundamentals of modernization", Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "I met with Dimash Kudaibergenov to give him bata (blessing) that is why I'm a bit late," Nursultan Nazarbayev told the participants of the session.

    The President noted that Dimash is a great talented young man who brought fame to our country.

    "I congratulated him and wished him to stay healthy and preserve his talent," Nazarbayev added.

    Later at the session, Nursultan Nazarbayev added that Dimash will be featured into a new project "100 new faces" since he is one of the faces of Kazakhstan's independence.  

