    14:42, 04 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev gives interview to NGC

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Akorda press service, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev gave an interview to National Geographic Channel.

    During the interview, he spoke about the formation of Astana, the necessity of holding EXPO 2017 and exhibition facilities integration into the city's infrastructure after the exhibition.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the importance of the EXPO as a large-scale event in Kazakhstan's scientific and innovative development, saying it will result in a whole range of latest developments and technologies in clean energy, green economy, and IT.

    The interview was conducted for the National Geographic's documentary "Megastructures: Astana. City of Future".

     

