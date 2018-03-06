Nursultan Nazarbayev gives interview to Russian TV channel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev gave an interview to Russia's Channel One, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the interview, the Head of State talked about the major aspects of the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev dwelled on the results achieved and the prospects for the further implementation of the One Belt, One Road Initiative and also answered questions about the key aspects of the foreign policy of our country.

The Head of State also commented on the Address "President's Five Social Initiatives", highlighting the importance of high-quality implementation.

"Teachers' salaries will rise alongside with the implementation of the Five Social Initiatives. We are now switching to the updated content of teaching in schools, which will let us make a 30-percent pay rise for teachers. Besides, in the system of school education, there are qualification grades. The salaries of teachers, who gain a qualification grade, will increase by another 50 percent," said the President of Kazakhstan.