EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:42, 05 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev greets Emomali Rahmon on his birthday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a telephone conversation with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon today, Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service.

    During the conversation, Nursultan Nazarbayev conveyed his greetings and good wishes to Emomali Rahmon on the occasion of his birthday.

    The two leaders discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as current issues on the regional agenda.

     

    Tags:
    Tajikistan Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!