Nursultan Nazarbayev greets Emomali Rahmon on his birthday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a telephone conversation with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon today, Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service.

During the conversation, Nursultan Nazarbayev conveyed his greetings and good wishes to Emomali Rahmon on the occasion of his birthday.

The two leaders discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as current issues on the regional agenda.