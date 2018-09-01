Nursultan Nazarbayev greets Kazakhstanis on Knowledge Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State has visited today new Lyceum School No. 85 in Astana built with funds provided by the Qatar Fund for Development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Visiting the new lyceum school, the President recalled that three million pupils start studying today at 7,000 schools in Kazakhstan and it will the first academic year for 350,000 pupils.

"In Astana alone, 18,000 children will enter school for the first time. Therefore, a great value is placed on education issues," said the Head of State.

According to him, 183 schools are now being constructed in Kazakhstan. 23 schools open its doors for the first time ever today.

Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined the need to improve the educational process. According to him, studying should be brought closer to practice.

"Students should be able to use this knowledge in practice. This is the turn to the new educational process. In this regard, teachers face very serious tasks, that is, to enable children to adapt to the practical implementation of the knowledge acquired. Those teachers, who have mastered and proved out the qualification, will have 30% to 50% salary increase," the President said.





The Head of State assured that this process of improving education and developing teachers will continue.

"Once again I extend my greetings on this day to everyone, to both children and parents. I wish you splendid health, success, well-being in every family," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.