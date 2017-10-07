EN
    14:33, 07 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev greets Vladimir Putin on his birthday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin, the Akorda press service reports.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev conveyed his greetings and good wishes to the Russian leader on the occasion of his birthday.

    During the conversation, the heads of state discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international agenda.

     

