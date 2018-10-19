EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:48, 19 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev had talks with Shinzō Abe and Moon Jae-in

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held talks on the sidelines of the 12th ASEM Summit underway in Brussels, Akorda press service reports. 

    Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzō Abe and President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in.

    The sides debated the most pressing issues of the international agenda, including issues concerning settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula.
